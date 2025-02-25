Major Stocks Stagnant Despite Strong Investor Interest

Share

Strong investor interest could not elicit price movement in the shares of four heavyweight stocks of Airtel Africa Plc, Seplat Energy Plc, Geregu Power Plc, and BUA Cement Plc in the last two months of equities trading at Nigerian Exchange, a situation capital market operators (CMOs) attributed to price over valuation.

Airtel Africa, about the NGX’s largest company with N8.11 trillion market capitalization has been stuck at N2,156.90 per share while Geregu Power with N2.88 trillion market capitalization has remained flat at N1,150 per share since December 2024.

Similarly, Seplat Energy, valued at N3.35 trillion, has also remained unchanged at N5,700 per share, even after its high-profile acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, which saw its shares re-admitted to both the NGX and the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Meanwhile, BUA Cement, with a market capitalization of N3.15 trillion, continues to trade flat at N93 per share, despite broader movements in the industrial goods sector.

These heavyweight stocks with a staggering N17.48 trillion collective valuation have defied broader market dynamics, raising concerns about potential market correction as analysts attribute the price stagnation to a combination of overvaluation, limited buy/sell pressure, and structural market constraints.

According to Tajudeen Olayinka, an investment banker and stockbroker, there has been insufficient trading volume to push prices in either direction.

“Even though some investors have traded these stocks at different prices, the volumes have been too insignificant to cause a material shift in their valuations,” he explained. Additionally, the NGX Rule Book stipulates that for a stock’s price to move, a minimum trading volume of 50,000 units (Group A) or 10,000 units (Group B) must be recorded.

With limited liquidity in these high-cap stocks, the required threshold for price adjustments has not been met. Geregu Power, despite its strong initial market performance, is now viewed as overpriced, with a valuation that exceeds investor expectations. Market analysts suggest that its dividend policy has failed to excite shareholders, further dampening demand for the stock.

