Major Shake-Up Hits Agunechemba Security Squad

A major administrative shake-up has hit the Agunechemba Security Squad in a move aimed at instilling discipline and restoring public confidence in the outfit.

The development follows growing calls from some quarters for the dissolution of the security team, which has been the subject of controversy across the state.

It was gathered that the squad’s operatives met in a session presided over by Prince Kenneth Emeakayi, Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security.

During the closed-door meeting, the leadership of both the Agunechemba Security Squad and the Anti-Touting Squad resolved to subject all operatives to drug tests and investigations to identify suspected cult members.

Although it remains unclear what disciplinary measures will be taken against operatives found wanting, sources hinted that those implicated could face demobilization and dismissal to redeem the image of the outfits.

The directive reportedly stems from deliberations at a recent town hall meeting held at the Old Government House, Awka, where security operatives discussed their operational methods ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

Chief Emeakayi has ordered immediate and thorough implementation of the policy, with unit commanders across both organizations directed to ensure compliance.

He also emphasized the need for operatives to uphold human dignity and warned that any breach of the agencies’ codes of conduct would attract strict disciplinary action.