Major Restructuring At NNPC As Kyari’s Men Reportedly Disengaged

Reports are rife that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd has carried out restructuring of some of its management staff.

The Cable reported yesterday that the restructuring led to the disengagement of some top officials who were believed to be very close to the immediate (former) Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari.

According to The Cable, those affected by the disengagement are: former chief of National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Bala Wunti; and Managing Director of the Kaduna Refinery, Ibrahim Onoja. According to the report, the Chief Compliance Officer and former Managing Director of NNPC Trading, Lawal Sade.

TheCable also reported that over 200 employees have been impacted by the restructuring. It added that the restructuring has resulted in an increased representation of women in senior leadership roles, including the appointment of Maryam Idrisu as managing director of NNPC Trading — responsible for all crude oil transactions — and Obioma Abangwu as chief liaison officer for board matters.

However, New Telegraph could not confirm the development as there was no official confirmation from the NNPC Ltd. Efforts to get the response of the Chief Corporate Communication Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye also proved abortive.

