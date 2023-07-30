Major Illegal Oil Refining Site In Delta Uncovered

Troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army (NA) operating in 6 Division Area of Responsibility and collaborating with security agencies have uncovered a major illegal oil refining site at Owahwa community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement obtained by New Telegraph on Sunday said the troops uncovered the illegal act in conjunction with operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as operatives of Tantita Security.

Nwachukwu said, “The combined team of anti-oil theft troops made the discovery on Saturday 29 July 2023 in a sting operation following a surveillance report on the illicit activities of illegal oil refiners in the area.

“The vigilant troops on storming the illegal refining site, discovered 35 Modular Ovens used for illegal refining of crude oil, 3 fabricated Reservoirs, 30 Dug out Reservoirs and 75 Galvanized pipes.

“The operatives have since clamped down the illegal refining site.

“The Nigerian Army enjoins all law-abiding citizens to continue to support the ongoing anti-oil theft operations by reporting all suspected illicit oil refining and bunkering activities in their areas to the security agencies.”