Major Hurricane Idalia Makes Landfall In Florida

Hurricane Idalia has made landfall in Florida, bringing winds of 125mph (201kmph) and potentially life-threatening conditions. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says 16ft (4.8m) storm surges are expected in some areas as fierce winds push seawater in- land.

Some areas of the state are already seeing flooding, with knee-deep water covering roads and inundating towns. More than 30,000 personnel are ready to help restore power in the wake of the storm, DeSantis says, as he warns people to be careful of downed power lines, reports the BBC.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to do the most damage in Florida’s Big Bend, the area of the state in which its Gulf Coast “panhandle” curves south into the western coast of the Florida Peninsula. Largely covered by forest and a marshy coastline, the Big Bend is relatively sparsely populated when compared with the rest of Florida.

According to local media reports, the area’s counties account for just 3% of the state’s population. Its relative isolation is a source of pride for many in the area.