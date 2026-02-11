Major Blow for Barca Ahead Of Atletico Cup Showdown

Barcelona will be missing one of their most dangerous attacking players, Marcus Rashford, as they face Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinal, dealing a significant blow to their hopes of progressing.

New Telegraph reports that the England international sustained a left-knee knock during Barcelona’s La Liga win over Mallorca and has not recovered in time for the crucial trip to the Spanish capital.

Rashford To Miss Atletico Clash Due To Injury

Since arriving on loan from Manchester United, Rashford has become a key figure under Hansi Flick, making his absence a major blow for Barcelona, especially as Raphinha continues to battle fitness issues.

The first team player Marcus Rashford has pain in his left knee after taking a blow in the game against Mallorca on Saturday at Spotify Camp Nou. The player will miss Thursday’s Copa del Rey game against Atlético Madrid. pic.twitter.com/OsfLx0NYcI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 11, 2026

Raphinha offered a candid update on his condition, saying: “I’m feeling better, we’re taking it day by day,” but admitted he is not yet ready for the demands of competitive action.

Barcelona confirmed Rashford’s setback in an official medical statement on Wednesday:

“The first team player, Marcus Rashford, has pain in his left knee after taking a blow in the game against Mallorca on Saturday at Spotify Camp Nou. The player will miss Thursday’s Copa del Rey game against Atlético Madrid.”

While Barcelona remain favourites heading into the semifinal, they will need to be cautious of Atletico Madrid’s revitalised attack, highlighted by Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman, who scored and assisted on his debut for the club.