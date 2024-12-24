Major Blow For Arsenal As Saka Is Ruled Out For ‘Many Weeks’

Share

Arsenal will be without talisman Bukayo Saka for “many weeks”, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta revealed this yesterdayy while speaking to reporters ahead of their Premier League clash with Ipswich Town. Saka was taken off during the 23rd minute of the Gunners’ 5-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

He will now be unavailable until February. Arteta said: “It’s not looking good. He’s going to be out for many weeks.

“It’s a huge blow, but it’s going to be a big exercise for us to overcome another challenge.” When asked how he will deal with Saka’s absence, Arteta added: “I’m putting some ideas together, we will be doing new things as we did when Ødegaard was out.

“Gabi has played there, Nwaneri and Trossard… also Havertz can play there. “We will talk internally and see what’s the best solution”.

Share

Please follow and like us: