Majestic Grace Embassy marks 10th anniversary in grand style

A leading prophetic ministry, Majestic Grace Embassy International, Iloye, Sango-Ota, Ogun State will on Wednesday commence activities for the 10th anniversary of the Church, themed ‘Beyond Measures’

Unveiling plans on the anniversary, the founder of the Church, Dr. Grace Wisdom ( a.k.a the Prophetic Eagle), said activities lined up for the programme will include prophecies and testimonies of the prophetic declarations, miracles, deliverance, anointing, special prayer sessions, counselling and entertainment of guests and members.

Throwing more lights on the anniversary, Dr. Wisdom stressed that the opening service will hold at 8am on Wednesday, a special 2 – session programme at 8am and later 4pm on Thursday, anniversary special vigil from 9pm on Friday, Church annual workers retreat at 4pm on Saturda and a special anniversary thanksgiving service on Sunday, March 30.

The cleric, however, explained that the anniversary, which will be graced by other anointed men of God, senior government functionaries, members of the diplomatic corps, the Judiciary, academia and captains of industry, will hold at the Church new multi – million naira headquarters building located on the old Osmak Hotel premises, Iloye, Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

Dr. Wisdom stated that the Church cannot do anything other than to celebrate her 10th anniversary in a big way to appreciate the Almighty, who in His wisdom, has not only been faithful to the Church, but has also shown her favour.

He further explained that the Lord has also blessed the Church with His grace by making it a Church notable for thousands of prophecies and testimonies of the prophetic declarations, powerful prayer sessions, deliverance and miracles with the cripples walking, the blind regaining their sights and those under the yoke of one affliction or the other getting liberated

Dr. Wisdom also noted that to the glory of God, the Church recently acquired a new ultra – modern auditorium with administrative offices, youths’ chapel, children Church, a mart, a state-of-the-art food canteen and 48 mini – suites for members’ accommodation purposes

He stressed that the new Church headquarters, located on a more spacious parcel of land of over six times bigger than the size of the former Church building, tremendous growth in congregation with members from America, Europe, Asia, South Africa and other African countries, acquisition of a new 30KVA sound – proof generator, ownership of other landed properties spread across the town, rehabilitation of the Church road and the planned erection of nursery, primary and secondary school buulding structures on the former Church land, where both Church members and non- members’ children will have access to tuition – free learnings were the Lord’s doing, which called for a big celebration and special thanksgiving.

The Church Presiding Pastor, however, pointed out that other anointed men of God that will feature at the anniversary include Bishop Taiwo Akinola, Dr. Miracle Williams and other great men of God, while Gospel music stars, Edwin Alex, Peterson Okope and Akpororo will be the guest artistes at the special anniversary programme.

