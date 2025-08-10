Majestic Grace Embassy Begins 4 – Week Crusade

A leading prophetic ministry, the Majestic Grace Embassy International, Iloye, Sango Ota, Ogun State has commenced a 4 – week Special Prophetic and Deliverance Service, tagged “Total Dominion.”

The crusade, according to the Presiding Pastor of the Church, Dr. Grace Wisdom ( a k.a the Prophetic Eagle), will hold throughout the month of August 2025 from 8am every Wednesday, 9pm every Friday and 8am every Sunday at the Alhaji Humani Street, Iloye Sango Ota headquarters of the Church.

Dr. Wisdom further added that the crusade has been specially designed for prophetic and deliverance services where people will give testimonies of their prophetic declarations and those afflicted will be liberated.

He noted that during the crusade, the raw power of the Almighty would not only be visible, but would also put an end to the people’s days of weeping and settle their cases as the hands of God would be mighty during the 4 – week programme.

The Presiding Pastor stressed that the crusade train will in September 2025 move to Ifo, and Atan, Ogun State for a 4 – day crusade and establishment of branches of the Church in the towns thereafter.

Dr. Wisdom further explained that October 2025 will feature another 4-day crusade at Ikeja, Lagos State and the Church annual special programme, ‘Not My Head, Not My Blood’, which yearly comes up at the headquarters.

” In our usual practices, there will be miracles, anointing, music ministration, special prayer sessions and counselling at the different programmes”, said Dr. Wisdom