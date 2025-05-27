Majekodunmi: ValueJet’s Direct Flight To Banjul Boost For Nigeria, Gambia Trade Relations

Share

The Managing Director of ValueJet, Capt Omololu Majekodunmi, said the airline’s inaugural flight to Banjul, The Gambia, would further strengthen the trade relations between Nigeria and The Gambia.

Majejkodunmi reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to safe and efficient operations, fully adhering to all regulations, just as he expressed confidence in the LagosBanjul route, backed by the deployment of its CRJ-900 aircraft.

He said: “The launch of our Lagos to Banjul flight is yet another important milestone in ValueJet’s vision to enhance regional connectivity and contribute to the economic growth of West Africa.

Our commitment is to make travel within the continent more accessible and efficient with fares as low as N500, 000.

He further stated that the Lagos-Banjul connection is set to strengthen economic ties and foster tourism between Nigeria and The Gambia, two of West Africa’s most dynamic regions as the carrier is the only airline in West Africa that offers direct flight to Banjul.

According to him, the route offers immense opportunities for trade, investment, and cultural exchange with The Gambia’s growing tourism sector and Nigeria’s bustling business landscape.

The new service also supports businesses by providing quicker and more efficient travel options, bridging distances within the region.

The carrier’s inaugural flight to Banjul on May 15, 2025, was marked with fanfare and the cutting of the ribbon in front of the checkin counters at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, to signal the official opening of the route.

In attendance was the ambassador of The Gambia to Nigeria, Mohamadou Musa Njie, Director of Tourism Promotions, Gambia Tourism Board, Tracy Osakwe and Liaison Officer of Gambia High Commission, Ansumana Ceesay and some media personalities like Issac and Nneka Moses of Goge Africa.

The new route reflects ValueJet’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and expanding its footprint across West Africa. The airline commenced flights to link key cities across the continent and provide travellers with efficient travel options.

In addition to the LagosBanjul flights, ValueJet will also connect travellers on its domestic network to Banjul, further broadening its services.

The Gambian Government has expressed readiness to support the carrier and its passengers, acknowledging the airline’s plan to foster regional integration.

