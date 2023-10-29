Majek Fashek Former Manager, Uzo, Drops New Single, ‘Freedom’

CEO, Miracle Day Music, Uzoma Day Omenka popularly known as Uzo has dropped his latest single titled; Freedom. According to Uzo who is the former manager of the late reggae musician, Majek Fashek, his latest song which he performed at the Black History event and Independence Day in London early this month was borne out of the need for mankind to embrace peace.

He said: “I don’t just sing for singing sake. I pass messages in all of my songs. This is no exception. Freedom starts from home. Let me start from our local background. You are somebody’s father, your daughter brings home a man who wants to marry her. You begin to discriminate saying he doesn’t have anything. Or you meet abroad and maybe he doesn’t have legal papers forgetting that someday he would get his papers and your daughter would be happy for it but you deprive your daughter of her joy.

She is not free, you are not free. Take a look at the security guards guiding prisoners. They are not free, the prisoners are not free because the security personnel would be constantly watching. It is often cumbersome to go through African borders but one can freely move from one European border to the other.

Look at what the west is doing to Africa and until they begin to respect Africa, they will not be free. See Nigeria, nothing is happening. No food. Things are expensive and you expect a hungry man to behave normal? Most of our ladies have resorted to prostitution. You would hardly find a right thinking lady nowadays.

The sad part is that it is the bad eggs that are wickedly dealing with the good ones especially in our country. A substantial percentage of those in jail are the good ones convicted by the bad ones. Look at the bad records of some prominent people in government. They are the ones being celebrated instead of being punished. People that ought to be celebrated are being punished. If all these things can change, the world would be so free for all of us.”