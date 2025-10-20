Maj. Bamidele Also Deserves Presidential Pardon

The presidential pardon granted Maj. Gen. Mamman Vatsa threw up the case of Maj. Daniel Idowu Bamidele who was executed along with nine others at 6.30 pm on Wednesday March 5, 1986 at the Kirikiri shooting range, Lagos for plotting to depose Gen. Ibrahim Babangida. Vatsa was more in the news because he was quite close to Babangida as both joined the Army the same day and trained together from Kaduna to Dehra Dun. During the Civil War, Vatsa took over command when Babangida was injured in Uzuakoli.

The two friends exchanged shirts as subalterns. In granting a posthumous pardon to Vatsa, it could be argued that Bamidele’s case deserved the same attention. Like the general, he also fought the Civil War but as a noncommissioned officer (NCO), having joined the Third Marine Commandos in 1968.

On July 29, 1970, he was commissioned Second Lieutenant after a Short Service Course and given the number, N/1436. Could it have been in his stars that July 29, a day remarkable for two military plots, fashioned a fatal journey that took him to the stakes?

When Idowu appeared before the Military Tribunal, headed by Maj. Gen. Charles Ndiomu, many did not know that the man, who would later sentence him to death, was good enough to serve as referee having commended the major in the past for showing sterling qualities as an officer and gentleman.

The charge against Idowu was concealment. He knew about the coup and was close to other plotters like Lt. Cols Mike Iyorshe and Chris Oche. As friends, they met severally in 1985, at a time the Department of Military Intelligence (DMI) was also monitoring suspicious movements and interactions.

He did not deny knowledge of the coup. Failure to report the plot was blamed on past experience. In October 1983, the officer then serving in the 3rd Armoured Division, Jos made a trip to Kaduna. From the grapevine, Idowu sensed a coup was in the offing. When he returned to base, the first port of call was the office of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari.

That turned out to be his undoing. Idowu did not know that Buhari was aware of the plot and had given the go ahead. The man who reported a plot was later roped in, flown to Lagos and grilled by Military Intelligence and the Nigerian Security Organisation (NSO) under Umaru Shinkafi for planning to overthrow the Shehu Shagari government.

It was not until November 23, 1983 that freedom came. Idowu had spent about one month in detention and nothing was found to incriminate him.

The truth was that those who were planning Shagari’s ouster were busy putting final touches while eyes were on the man who wanted to do them in. On December 31, 1983, Buhari emerged as the Head of State. Shagari was flown to Makurdi on a Nigerian Air Force jet, handed over to Col. Assam Nsudoh, before being moved to Lagos where he was placed under house arrest. Idowu was shocked. That explained his plight in the subsequent plot.

“It is unfortunate that I’m being convicted for the same thing which I have had to stop on two occasions,” Idowu told the tribunal which also had Yohanna Kure, Murtala Nyako, Rufus Kupolati, Ekundayo Opaleye, Mamman Nasarawa and D. Mohammed, as members. Judge Advocate was Maj. Akin Kejawa. While Idowu was condemned to death, Wing Commander John Uku was lucky. The Alpha Jets at the Air Force base, Kainji were under his command and he was approached by some of the plotters. Uku refused to take part. He also did not report to higher authority.

The punishment was a five-year jail term. Lieutenant Peter Odoba served in the Brigade of Guards. His uncle, Lt Col. Oche (N/1891) was one of the ring leaders of the plot. He intimated his nephew, who also made the mistake of telling a colleague, Maj. Hamza Al Mustapha. That was how Gen. Sani Abacha got wind of the coup and went after the plotters. Odoba received a 10-year sentence while Oche joined Vatsa, Iyorshe, Musa Bitiyong, Adamu Sakaba, Ben Ekele, Anthony Ogwiji, Martin Luther and G.A. Ahura to face the bullets.

In 1991, Babangida released the 31-year-old officer from jail. Tinubu should take another look at the fate of Idowu. After honouring the Ogoni Nine, 30 years after their execution, the President balanced that action by remembering the Ogoni Four. Therefore, it is nothing unusual to extend pardon to the late major, whose 80-yearold mother did not recover from that trauma.

Idowu distinguished himself with United Nations forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) as part of the Nigerian battalion, NIBATT 1 and also fought in Chad under Buhari, following the annexation of Nigerian fishing villages by Chadian troops led by Idris Deby in 1982. Buhari, who facilitated Idowu’s journey to detention in 1983, for reporting a coup plot, was kind enough to spare him premature retirement when the Major’s name was sent to Dodan Barracks in 1984. Tinubu can also show posthumous mercy by pardoning Daniel Bamidele Idowu.