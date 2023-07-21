Maize: N300bn Deficit Hits Nigeria Over Zero Import, Low Production

FOREX RESTRICTION The Central Bank of Nigeria’s forex restriction made import of maize to drop from Brazil and Russia

There is currently a deficit of 750,000 tonnes of maize valued at N300 billion between 2022 and 2023, following sharp drop in imports and production. Findings revealed that the production of the grain dropped from 12.74 million tonnes in 2022 to 12 million tonnes in 2023, leading to smuggling of the grain from neighbouring Benin Republic as vessels have stopped bringing it to the port since the beginning of 2023.

This year, only 100,000 tonnes were ordered by importers but lack of foreign exchange and high price in the global market have affected delivery as Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has restricted the import.

According to the President of All Progressive Farmers Association (APFA), Douglas Ogbo, the price of the grain has reached N400,000 in Nigerian market, making it competing with the international price of $507.75 (N380,815) per tonnes. It was gathered that between the fourth quarter of 2022 and July 2023, the local price of the grain has gone up by 45 per cent from N220,000 to N400,000 per metric tonne.

In 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s forex restriction made imports of the grain to drop from Brazil and Russia. Before the CBN’s intervention, it was revealed that a total of N244.68 billion ($407.8 million) were spent by importers to bring 1.05 million tonnes of maize into the country between 2018 and 2020. Statistics gathered from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position revealed that the in 2020, the country imported 400,000 tonnes of the grain; 2019, 350,000 tonnes and 2018, 300 tonnes to meet domestic and industrial demand.

Also, data by the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) also revealed that a total of 500,000 tonnes of the grain were im- ported to the country to meet domestic and industrial demand in 202021 season. It explained that the growing do-domestic demand for animal feed and the increasing foreign investment in the sector were responsible for maize imports.

It stressed that feeds represent more than 70 percent of the cost of poultry production in Nigeria. However, Maize Association of Ni-Nigeria (MAAN)’s National President, Dr. Abubakar Bello, said at the official flag-off of the 2023 Wet Season Maize Farming and input distribution in Katsina State that the association would adopt the Private Public Partnership (PPP) model to increase production and marketing of the grain with a target of creating one million jobs across the country.

He explained: “It lies within our thinking to make our contribution for building robust economy all as out-lined in the policy advisory council report of this administration, eradication of youth restiveness, which include the ugly trend of kidnapping for ransom, banditry and other social vices affecting the country, our business model anchored on the PPP model intends among other things to ensure creation of one million jobs through the regional agricultural commodity exchanges.

“Our contribution to the attainment of prosperous and food secured Nigeria for all. It lies within our genuine desire to ensure we continue to contribute our quota to the overall economic development of Nigeria, in view of this we dedicated and determined our willingness to partner with our various business associates and agreed to come up with this PPP business model which we are flagging off here today.”

Bello said the association has employed 360 young tractor operators and acquired machines for members use. The association over time acquired important tools for members use nationwide to boost production, in view of this, MAAN currently has at its disposal 92 tractors, 55 plough discs, 21 ridger, 54 Harrows, 21 planters, 10 boom sprayers, and 24 tipping trailers.

He appreciated other commodity associations and other relevant stakeholders for their support for the association over the years. It was learnt that more than 85 percent of Nigeria’s production of 12.38 million tonnes as at 2021 were consumed by the in-industrial sector to produce flour, beer, malt drink, corn flakes, dextrose, animal and aquaculture feeds, while domestic consumption was 15 percent.

On local production for the 2022/23, FAS Lagos forecasts Nigeria’s corn production at 12.5 million metric tonnes, compared to 11.6 million tonnes produced in 2021/22 production season.

Also, it attributed the in- creased yields to the five years of the Federal government’s increased collaboration with National Agricultural Seeds Council, National Biotechnology Development Agency, agricultural research institutes and reputable seed companies, explaining that the group effort had focused on developing and introducing improved seeds to farmers as the seedlings were resistant to fall armyworm, which has constrained maize productivity across Nigeria.