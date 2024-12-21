Maitama Sule’s daughter: As petroleum minister, my dad had no money to relocate family during Nzeogwu’s coup

Share

…recalls late dad’s relationship with Balewa, Bello, Shagari

One of the nation’s nationalists, the late Ambassador Yusuf Maitama-Sule, was a man of many parts. He was a civil servant, a diplomat and politician. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, one of his daughters, Zainab Maitama Sule, took us through his life and times. Excerpts:

What are you to the late nationalist and politician, Alhaji Maitama Sule, who was the Dan Maisanin Kano?

The late Dan Maisanin Kano was my father. I am the second to the last child in the family.

Your late father was a prominent figure in the political history of the country. To his credit, he was one of those that successfully agitated for the independence of the country from the British, as a daughter, what kind of father was he to you and your siblings?

My father was a lover of his country. I will describe him as a father to all. I say this because my father took everyone that came to him as his child. The way my father treated a lot of children around us was exactly the way that he treated his biological children. While alive, my father tried all his best to treat them as he would have done to us. If you go into the family, you can see that a lot of people now bear the name ‘Maitama Sule’ but are not related to us in any way. It will interest you to know that my father gave birth to only 12 children. Before he died, we were 10 and after he died, two of us had since joined him but if you see the number of people bearing his name today or claiming him as their father, you will be surprised but like I said, we are not all biologically related. When you see the number of people bearing his name today, you will be shocked to know that my father only gave birth to just 12 of us. There were times that I went to places and people would call someone I don’t know as my brother. Most times, I don’t know who they are referring to. That was my father for you. My father could go to any length to stand and defend anyone who is not his own child.

What kind of husband was he to his wives?

He was a very loving husband. If you see how he related with his wife, you won’t describe him as someone in the old school. He was a very loving husband to his wife. Like I said before, he was also a very loving father to us. I can even describe him as a friend to all of us. Being one of the youngest children in the family, like I told you, I am the second to the last, I used to ca

ll him my best friend. I called him that even in his front. Anyone that saw us chatting would believe we were friends. My father was very down to earth and a good listener who can listen to you and relate with you down to your level, irrespective of who you are.

People of his era were known to be disciplinarians, would you describe your late father as such?

Yes! He was because he never tolerated any form of indiscipline from any of us. By nature, my father was a very jovial person but when it came to the issue of discipline, he didn’t compromise. He had some ‘no go areas’ and set boundaries that he didn’t want us to cross. He taught us to respect people and to respect each other. He wouldn’t tolerate any form of disrespect to people around him, even from us to people that work for us. He insisted that we gave our domestic workers the respect they deserved. In fact, the credit and respect that we get from people because of him and how he treated those that came his way, has to do with how well he treated people while alive.

What would a child do that would make him angry with a child?

Baba never liked anyone to lie. He taught us and wanted us to be honest at all times, in all we do.

Was there any occasion that he had to cane anyone of you or anyone for one form of misdemeanor or the other?

Hardly! I never saw him beat anyone but being one of the last kids, I would not know much about how he did his thing much earlier in life but from my time up till the time he passed on, I never saw him use the cane. Rather than use the cane, my father would rl sit you down and talk to you. He would advise you instead. He would talk to you in a way that you would realise that what you did was wrong and that he wasn’t going to tolerate it. He never showed his anger visibly for anyone around to see.

I’m sure that he must have been a very busy man but from what you saw of him, what was his typical day like, I mean the time he woke up in the morning what he did early in the morning?

In the morning when we woke up for the morning prayers, we won’t be able to see him again because after the prayers, he would sit down and do his Quranic recitations but by 9 am, usually he would have stopped but when you go to him before 9 am, you will always see him reading the Quran. He wouldn’t talk to you that time. Even if you went to see him, you would have to wait for him to finish, even if it took him an hour to finish. He would now be available to us after reading the Quran. At that time, he would then take his breakfast and we usually took the breakfast with him. We used that opportunity to talk and engage with him. He would take time to listen to us one by one. He was a good listener. My father would then offer his advice to each one of us. Like I told you, I saw him as my friend.

What was his favourite meal?

My father loved pigeons. I didn’t see any day pass by that he never took his pigeon meal.

What about his favourite local meal?

He was a lover of ‘Tuwo’.

Being a prominent figure, your house would have been a busy place where people came in and out; what calibre of people visited him when he was alive?

There was no class of people that usually came to see him. Our house received visitors from the lowest to the mightiest in the society. All manner of people usually came to see him at home. What he did after his early morning Quranic recitation was to receive visitors after then. He had a place made up to see his visitors; we called the place Unity Road. It wasn’t just the big people that saw him there, people that wanted one thing or assistance from him usually went there. We even used to follow him there if the need arose. You will see a lot of people with Baba at that place. I saw prominent people visiting my father there.

Your father was a man of oratorical ability and remarkable elocution; did he tell you how he joined politics and what prompted him?

I wasn’t born at that time he joined partisan politics.

What did he tell you? Did you engage him to find out?

I can’t remember precisely what he told me but I remember he told me a story that he initially joined the late Mallam Aminu Kano in NEPU (Northern Elements Progressives Union) but had to leave for the NPC (Northern Peoples Congress) and later the NPN (National Party of Nigeria) in the Second Republic.

He didn’t tell you why he left NEPU?

No! Maybe my elder brothers and sister will know that.

People remember your late father as a gifted orator, as a daughter; did you see anything particularly unique about him?

You know when Dan Mashani (his local title in Kano) made a speech, he spoke extempore. Most of the time, he never prepared speeches for occasions. I agree with you that he was so eloquent. He was a very good public speaker. I think it was a gift from Allah. I never saw him writing speeches for events. He just goes there and speaks. If you go to many higher institutions of learning today, you will find many of his speeches in their libraries. A lot of people had his speeches filed in their private libraries too.

Your father was a minister in the First Republic and almost became the country’s first democratically elected executive president, did he tell you about his relationship with his friend, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who eventually became the president?

I was told that Alhaji Shehu Shagari was his teacher in school. The relationship between the two of them from what I heard was a very good one. They were still good friends even after the 1979 Presidential Election. I saw a video of my father campaigning for the late Alhaji Shagari.

Your father was a very young minister in the government of the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa, did he tell you the relationship between him and the late Prime Minister?

My father was just 29 years old when he was appointed the minister of petroleum in the government of Sir Abubakar. He told us that the late Prime Minister was like a father and a mentor to him. Even after the death of Sir Abubakar, in my family, we had some of his children who lived with us. They grew up in our house. From that, you can guess the kind of relationship that existed between them. It was a very cordial and close one.

Did he tell you about anything he learnt from the late Sir Abubakar in terms of politics and administration?

I remember that he always praised him (Sir Abubakar). If he wanted to give an example of a very good leader, he often cited the late Prime Minister. He used to describe him as a lover of accountability and transparency. He would describe Sardauna (Sir Ahmadu Bello) and Sir Abubakar as such but he was closer to the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa.

Did he tell you about his relationship with the late Sir Ahmadu Bello?

These were people my father respected so much because he was much younger than the two of them. He worked with them and learnt so much from them. They were his mentors and role models.

Your father almost became the president of the country in 1979. He contested against two of his friends, the late Shehu Shagari and the late Adamu Ciroma; did he tell you the circumstances that threw up Alhaji Shagari as the candidate of the NPN?

I really don’t know. I heard so many things about it which I can’t recollect now. I only saw a video of Baba Adamu Ciroma talking about the election some time ago but I can’t recollect what he said.

Where was your father during the January 15, 1966 military coup and how did he receive it?

By the time the first military coup of January 15, 1966, took place, like I said, I wasn’t born at that time but I have two elder brothers who were not born then too but I know that he used to tell us that when the coup took place, he was the minister of petroleum at that time. I know that my father was pained by what was going on in the country. I could see that from his interviews and the public speeches that he made. When the first coup happened, as a serving minister, my father didn’t have money to relocate his family back to Kano. He had to borrow money to be able to relocate his family. He had no cash at hand or money in his bank account to be able to do so.

