Maintenance: WAPCO to Suspend Gas Supply From Nigeria to Benin, Togo, Ghana

Share

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), owner and operator of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), has said there will be a temporary suspension of specific services.

It explained that the services included the reverse flow transportation of natural gas from Ghana’s Western Region to Tema in the east, as well as gas transportation services from Nigeria to Cotonou H (Benin), Lomé (Togo), and Tema (Ghana).

It, however, added that some gas transportation services from Nigeria to Takoradi in Ghana would continue during this period to ensure the successful execution of the pipeline cleaning and inspection activities.

In a statement obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, it also said that services suspension was because of major pipeline maintenance activities of the company from February 5 to March 2, 2025.

It said: “These activities include the pigging and the in-line inspection of the 569 km offshore pipeline infrastructure, from Ajido, Lagos State, Nigeria to Takoradi, Western Region, Ghana and replacement of critical subsea valves at Tema and Cotonou to enhance operational safety.

“This maintenance project will necessitate the temporary suspension of specific services, including the reverse flow transportation of natural gas from Ghana’s Western Region to Tema in the east, as well as gas transportation services from Nigeria to Cotonou (Benin), Lomé (Togo), and Tema (Ghana).

“However, some gas transportation services from Nigeria to Takoradi in Ghana will continue during this period to ensure the successful execution of the pipeline cleaning and inspection activities,” the statement added.

Share

Please follow and like us: