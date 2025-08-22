Maintenance: N66bn Budget Allocation For Road Rehabilitation Not Enough’

The Managing Director, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Engr. (Dr.) Chukwuemeka AgbasI, has berated the N66 billion allocation approved in the 2025 appropriation by the National Assemby for road rehabilitation. He is, therefore, seeking more funds to maintain over 36,000 KM of federal roads.

Already, a Committee of FERMA in NASS has proposed N700 billion to NASS for FERMA to carry out its responsibility. While speaking on the development Agbasi explained that the agency had lots of works to do in the maintenance of federal roads, saying that only 56 per cent of the roads were in good conditions.

According to him, the report released by International Monetary Fund (IMF) that showed that Nigeria’s roads did poorly better than 5 African countries, including Rwanda, Burundi, Madagascar and the rest, was not properly captured as some federal roads in the volatile insecurity areas were not included in their findings.

Agbasi said: “Remember that when this catchment was done by the IMF, there were some areas of the country that were not included in the catchment, especially in the Northeast. But based on the population size that was used it’s 56 per cent. “The 56 per cent should not be misunderstood. It is what the visual conditional assessment gave us. Outside FERMA, we have network of roads to maintain.

That’s 36,000 KM. The funding that is available would not be able to meet that. “I know that the FERMA Committee in NASS has proposed N700 billion approximately to maintain those roads. It is now for us to have strategic plans on how to develop plans because annual funding would not meet it.

“We are now developing plans of what we can do in year one, what we can do in year two, what we can do in year three, depending on the critically state of the roads.” Speaking further the FERMA boss stated: “We have a pre-condition information for all our roads. It’s continuously being updated.

So currently, we have a national guideline on maintenance of roads. “Our selection process is informed by the state of the economic importance of the roads. It is not just the travels you have on the federal roads, it is also those other corridors, that’s the end corridor that takes you to the seaports, agricultural areas and our production centres. So we also consider that. “We also look at the national spread across the whole country.

We also look at the traffic volume on these roads because obviously, there will be congestion if you don’t maintain the high traffic volume roads. Then we have a national guideline that categorises our roads into categories one to seven.” On the roads that make up the 56 per cent, Agbasi noted that, “the Federal roads that comprised these 56 per cent are Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, which is in a fairly good condition.

There is already work going on along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway and good part of that road is in good conditions. “There is no good correlation of the road and the fatalities on the roads. Today, Abuja has the best roads in the country. And most of the fatalities are in Abuja, so it’s more of driver’s behaviour rather than the condition of the roads.”

On FERMA’s activities, the FERMA helmsman explained that “It’s round the clock activities because we have offices in all the zones in the country. We have 12 regional offices and 36 plus one state offices. So what our engineers do in the fields is to work the road, see when there is appearance of distress on the roads, It could be minor portholes, it could be sections where the roads have failed “Then they develop a condition report of the roads, then what works need to be done.

After that, the estimates for the works need to be done, then it now becomes a case of cash backing and finding the work that needs to be done.” Indeed, the Minister of State for Works has been championing more budget allocation to FERMA for its federal roads maintenance responsibility. Reacting to the budget allocation, the Director/CEO, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said: “Well, I will like to tell you the importance of maintaining these roads.

Remember some new roads are coming on board and once the six months liability expires it becomes the responsibility of FERMA to manage it. “I actually checked the budget session and I know how very disturbed the committee of FERMA is working in respect of the paltry allocation on road maintenance. The truth of the matter is most of these federal roads were constructed in the early 70s and 80s and through natural degradation, they had outlive their usefulness.

“The truth is the money is small. In fact, N700 billion is just a drop in the ocean, we are talking about asset of over N100 trillion. And the issues around road usage, poor road culture, the global warming phenomenon, flooding and lots of vandalism comes in. “Go to our bridges, it is fading away because of the activities of vandals. They are removing the side railings and attempting to remove the bearings that carry the weight of the bridge itself.”