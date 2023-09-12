Maintain Relationship With Buhari By Not Sacking His Appointees, NGO Tells Tinubu

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), the Foundation for African Development (FAD) has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to maintain a cordial relationship with his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari and other All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains by not sacking the appointees of Buhari who are good in the jobs.

The Country Director of the Foundation for African Development, Mr Stanley Odii stated this in a statement he issued in Abuja.

Odii warned that President Tinubu should not all people to push him to make wrong decisions by sacking people who are performing in their offices.

He, however, commended the President for retaining the Managing Director of NDDC, Mr. Samuel Ogboku.

The NGO which focuses on engendering national development through constructive communication said that it has perceived that some impatient ‘job-seekers’ may be pushing President Bola Tinubu beyond reasons to terminate appointments made by same All Progressives Congress (APC) government of former President Muhammadu Buhari before or after the expiration of their first tenures despite these appointees being major contributors to Tinubu’s victory.

“The re-appointment of the NDDC Director-General, Samuel Ogboku and his management team shows that President Tinubu is interested in achievements. President Tinubu should not bow to the pressure of some impatient job-seekers to remove from the office, some of Buhari’s appointees whose public service records are clean and plausible.

“We want to remind President Tinubu that some of Buhari’s appointees supported his election bid, and the best way to encourage them will not be to disgrace them out of the office, but rather to retain them.”, the FAD said.

It noted that Tinubu’s government may harm the bond and fraternity of the APC and also the unity between the various persons that formed that party. The group noted that the use of technical reasons to remove appointees of the previous APC administration before the end of their tenures, especially when they have performed creditably well will create distrust among members of the party.

The statement further reads: “Nigerians from all walks of life, from the North and South, Christians and Moslems voted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We believe that what was paramount in the mind of the electorate was to have a Nigeria bound in unity and love irrespective of where anyone is coming from.

“We urge President Tinubu not to consent to the desires of some impatient job-seekers who would want him to retire public servants before the expiration of their offices especially when those public servants have clean and impressive records.

“If a public servant has committed any offence, the President should remove that person immediately. FAD does not condone the misbehaviour of public officeholders. But if public servants have good records and are doing their best and delivering on their constitutional mandates, we believe that those people should be protected by the law against any adversary and given reappointments.”

The NGO encouraged President Tinubu to continue to seek out the best hands to handle government offices rather than yielding to the push and shoves of “political entrepreneurs”.

“President Tinubu is well known for grooming the best hands. We like to remind the President that the only way to get things to work for Nigeria is to continue to engage the best hands and brains to take charge of government offices.

“The pressure from political entrepreneurs notwithstanding, President Tinubu should maintain this exemplary leadership style that has incubated and nurtured the army of reliable public office holders in the mainstream of Nigeria’s public service today”, the statement read.”