Mainstreaming Gender Inclusion In Nigeria’s Devt Agenda

Gender inclusion means creating systems, policies, and environments where people of all gender identities and expressions feel respected, valued, and have equal opportunities to participate fully in all aspects of life. It ensures that opportunities in social, economic, political, and cultural spheres are accessible to everyone, regardless of their gender.

It also works to dismantle harmful gender stereotypes and biases that limit individuals’ potential and perpetuate inequalities. One aspect of Gender Inclusion is the use of inclusive language and communication that is not discriminatory or biased, and that respects individuals’ chosen pronouns.

This fosters environments where all individuals feel a sense of safety, acceptance, and belonging, allowing them to live authentically. It was in furtherance of this agenda that the Policy Innovation Centre of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) convened the Gender and Inclusion Summit 2025 (GS-25), a two-day high-level gathering aimed at accelerating strategies for a more inclusive society.

The summit, which held from September 3 to 4, hosted ministers, policymakers, private sector leaders, civil society actors, and development partners under the theme: “New Voices and New Approaches for Accelerating an Inclusive Society.”

During the duscourse, stakeholders emphasized the need to integrate gender inclusion into Nigeria’s development agenda, stressing that the nation’s ambition to create a $1 trillion economy cannot be achieved without empowering women, who make up over 50% of the population.

Ministerial plenary

Delivering her remarks at the ministerial plenary, the Minister stressed the urgent need to mainstream gender inclusion into Nigeria’s development agenda “Nigeria’s ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy cannot be achieved if women, who represent over 50% of our population, remain constrained to the margins,” she declared. “Closing the gender gap in labour force participation could add as much as $229 billion to our GDP by 2030.

Empowering women is not just a moral imperative—it is an economic necessity,” she said. The Minister highlighted key initiatives being championed by her Ministry under the Renewed Hope Agenda, including the Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions – 774 (RH-SII774) and the Families First Initiative.

These, she explained, are designed to expand women’s participation in agriculture, improve access to clean cooking solutions, strengthen family resilience, and advance the emerging National Care Economy Framework. She applauded reforms across states such as Adamawa, Niger, and Rivers where women are making significant strides in politics and governance.

She also pointed out that Nigerian women are excelling in sports, business, and finance, noting that women currently lead more than forty percent (40% ) of the country’s commercial banks—a figure above global averages in corporate leadership.

Special seats

Sulaiman-Ibrahim reiterated the importance of representation, and reaffirmed her Ministry’s backing for the Special Seats Bill for Women to ensure stronger legislative presence. According to her, women in decision-making roles are more likely to channel resources toward education, health, and social protection. The Minister further praised the summit for serving as a hub of innovation and knowledge sharing.

“What you have built is no longer just a national conversation; it is fast becoming Africa’s foremost marketplace of ideas for inclusion. “Our task is to ensure the energy and ideas from GS-25 are translated into measurable change across government, private sector, and communities,” she said.

Technical sessions

The Gender and Inclusion Summit also featured technical sessions and strategic dialogues expected to yield actionable commitments that will shape Nigeria’s inclusive growth agenda. Delegates agreed that gender equality is not just Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Goals, but also the foundation for achieving all the others, from poverty reduction to climate resilience.

SulaimanIbrahim pointed out that women constitute more than half of Nigeria’s population yet remain underrepresented in leadership, credit access, and education. “Already, women own 43 percent of micro, small, and medium enterprises in Nigeria, yet only nine percent of them have access to formal credit. Girls in rural areas are still twice as likely to be out of secondary school as boys. These, among others, are stark reminders of the barriers we must confront,” she told participants.

Progress report

The minister noted that reforms across different states show progress is possible. She disclosed that in Adamawa, women are now allowed to inherit property and occupy 100 percent of vice-chairperson roles in all 21 local councils, surpassing the 35 percent affirmative action benchmark.

In Rivers State, a 19-year-old girl recently won a councillorship seat, while in Niger State, all local government vice-chairmanship positions have been reserved for women. She emphasized the human impact of these interventions with the story of a mother of four who, through the Nigeria for Women Project, escaped predatory loans and now earns enough to feed and educate her children.

Complementary voices

Keynote speaker Oley Dibba-Wadda challenged participants to reclaim their voices and use technology to tell their own stories.Through her moving personal reflection on writing a memoir, she illustrated how vulnerability can be transformed into power. “Too often, we live by HIS-story.

We must learn to tell HER-story — stories that reflect our realities, our strengths, and our struggles. No one is coming to save us; we must take our power back,” she declared. Dibba-Wadda reminded the audience that technology is now the new griot, a space where Africans can amplify their voices, challenge oppression, and inspire others.

She urged participants to move beyond a victim mentality and embrace the digital age as an enabler of inclusion. Udeme Ufot, Chairman of the Policy Innovation Centre, described the summit as a marketplace of ideas where research meets lived realities. He noted that past summits had birthed The Purple Book, a compendium of recommendations now serving as a roadmap for advocacy and policy reform.

“Inclusion begins with listening to rural women, to displaced persons, to young people. But beyond listening, we must innovate. We must deploy technology, design responsive social protection, and commit to multi-sectoral collaboration,” Ufot said.

Similarly, Olaniyi Yusuf, Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, urged participants to challenge old models. Reflecting on Nigeria’s untapped potential, he said: “Our greatest resource is our people. Yet too many remain excluded. We must ensure that this summit is not just dialogue but a catalyst for action.”

Final word

Across all the speeches, one recurring theme stood out: urgency. Delegates agreed that gender equality is not just Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Goals, but also the foundation for achieving all the others, from poverty reduction to climate resilience. The summit closed with a renewed commitment to turn conversations into measurable impact.

As the Minister of Women Affairs reminded the gathering: “The task before us is simple but urgent: to ensure that the energy and ideas from GS-25 are translated into measurable change. There is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women.” In the heart of Abuja, amidst policy makers, activists, and private sector leaders, the summit became more than a meeting. It was a reaffirmation that Africa’s inclusive future depends on voices once silenced, now amplified.