Mainoo Misses Start Of 2023/24 Season With Ankle Injury

Manchester United have confirmed that Kobbie Mainoo suffered an ankle injury during the friendly match with Real Madrid on Wednesday in Houston.

Mainoo, the 18-year-old, is expected to be ruled out for the first part of 2023/24 which means United are keeping the midfielder’s return date under wraps for now.

There is also a chance they don’t know when he will return because the focus will be on his path to recovery.

The blow means Mainoo has flown home from the US tour to get further examinations in Manchester. After impressing in his cameos with the first team, the youngster was looking forward to spending more time with the senior players this coming season. Now he will have to wait.

Mainoo shared an update to Instagram on Friday thanking fans for all the support he has received.

Erik ten Hag had high hopes for Mainoo coming into this season and even trusted the youngster with a start against Madrid. It’s just a shame he had to go off injured 3 minutes in.