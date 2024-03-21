Mainoo Hails Ronaldinho, Says Everyone Loves Him

Kobbie Mainoo, an English midfielder on Thursday praised Ronaldinho, the legendary Brazilian football player, saying everyone adores him.

Mainoo who made this remark expressed his respect for the former attacking midfielder for Barcelona.

The Manchester United player addressed the media prior to Saturday’s international friendly match between Brazil and England at Wembley Stadium.

“Brazil is such an iconic team, and to play against them would be amazing,” Mainoo said.

“Ronaldinho played with a smile on his face, and he played freely, didn’t he? I think everyone loves Ronaldinho. How can you not?”

When England plays Brazil, Mainoo, 18, will be hoping for his first cap.