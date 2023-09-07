Mainone Reinforces Commitment To Internet Growth In Africa

MainOne has reiterated its commitment to the growth of the internet in Africa. The company stated this at the 12th edition of the African Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF) it hosted in Accra, Ghana.

The event, co-hosted by the Internet Society (ISOC) and the African IXP Association (AFIX), drew an impressive gathering of global and local industry leaders, regulators, and stakeholders advancing Africa’s digital landscape and strengthening connectivity across the continent. Emmanuel Kwarteng, Ghana’s Country Manager, Mai- nOne, an Equinix Company, emphasised the significance of AfPIF 2023 in fostering collaborations across Africa’s digital ecosystem.

“In an era of rapid technological advancement, the Internet and content have emerged as two major pillars of modern society, transcending geographical boundaries and revolutionising the way we do business, communicate, learn, and interact with the world around us. “We cannot overemphasise the critical role that peering plays in enhancing the reach, reliability, and efficiency of this new digital lifestyle.

By collaborating with the Internet Society on the shared vision of an inclusive and interconnected Internet society for the continent, we believe that the transformative partnerships formed here will drive value for a more connected Africa,” Kwarteng stated.

Speakers at the event included Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Ghana’s Minister of Communications and Digitisation; Prof. Eser Osie-Yeboah Boateng, Deputy Director General of the National Communication Authority, Ghana; and Prof. Nii Quaynor, widely known as the Father of Ghana’s internet. The minister emphasised the need for a robust peering and interconnection ecosystem for the efficient operation of the country’s digital initiatives.

Eser said: “This will permit local traffic and promote ICT, which is crucial for any nation wishing to participate fully in the global Internet economy. It will enhance the end-user experience, bring down access costs, and encourage the growth of regional internet ecosystems.”

The minister also highlighted the importance of supporting the aggregation of internet traffic at interconnection hubs across Africa, which would attract international operators to establish their points of presence (POPs) in the West African region. MainOne’s role as the host of AfPIF 2023 and its active commitment to fostering interconnections align with its broader mission of driving digital transformation across West Africa.