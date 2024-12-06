Mainland Unity Cup: Lagos commissioner, LSSC boss other dignitaries for opener

Share

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Hon Mobolaji Ogunlende, and Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, along with other invited dignitaries will be in attendance to watch the inaugural edition of the Mainland Unity Cup scheduled to kick off today at the Ojoniyu Sports Center, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

The competition is being organised by the Damilola Taylor Foundation and sponsored by cup donor, Hon Adekunle Adebanjo, popularly known as Froggie.

All the nine wards in Mainland Local Government are expected to partake in the competition and only footballers who are 40 years above are eligible to play in the tournament.

The opening match would be played between the Ward A football team and the Ward B football team.

Adebanjo in his welcome address at the draw ceremony announced that Commissioner For Youth and Social Development, Hon Ogunlende and Hon Lekan Fatodu had promised to be in attendance and declare the tournament open.

He said the purpose of the tournament is to empower the youths through football in the community and also give back to society as a way of contributing to the football development in the state.

“This tournament is only organised for footballers who are 40 years above in the Mainland LG and secondly this competition would foster unity among youths in the East and West in Mainland.

“People are saying that both East and West cannot do things together but we are using this medium to say the Mainland Unity Cup would bring both of them together for the progress and peace of Mainland,” he said.

