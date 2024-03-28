Mainguy Emerges New Aveva Sustainability Accelerator Director

Joanna Mainguy will steer strategies for sustainability innovation across AVEVA’s portfolio and partner ecosystem, furthering ESG targets for 2025 and beyond. AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, announced the appointment of Joanna Mainguy as Sustainability Accelerator Director. Mainguy appointment testifies to AVEVA’s dedication to strengthening the company’s sustainability impact in line with advancing global climate commitments.

As Sustainability Accelerator Director, Joanna will focus exclusively on sustainability solutions and strategies to accelerate innovation that will help AVEVA’s customers achieve their netzero targets. She will look at how AVEVA leverages current market and customer analysis to inform its in-house development team, advise on new customer collaborations, and on how AVEVA should grow its partnership network and M&A pipeline to reflect its sustainability priorities.

She will lead the implementation of a sustainability solutions plan tailored to business \ eWORLD meet the most pressing needs of AVEVA’s industrial customers on low-carbon transition, circularity, and resilience, via an integrated product, marketing, and sales approach.

She will work closely with AVEVA’s portfolio, business area, and R&D leads to continue to develop new sustainability capabilities and drive collaboration on go-to-market initiatives that support the industry contributing to an accelerated energy transition and shift to a circular economy. Mainguy was formerly Industry Director, EMEA, for Energy & Sustainability at Microsoft, where she led strategic engagements with major energy providers and supported the energy transition with digital solutions. She has worked across the entire energy value chain and has more than 15 years of experience in process industries and the energy sector, including work for major system integrators, software, and energy companies.

Lisa Wee, Global Head of Sustainability, AVEVA, said: “We are excited to welcome Joanna to AVEVA. She will bolster our mission to enable faster uptake of existing sustainability solutions across the industrial landscape, while in parallel we continue to invest in product capabilities and partnerships that will push out the frontiers of sustainability innovation for industry. “At AVEVA we look to lead by example on sustainability and we achieved a 93 per cent reduction in scope one and two emissions last year.

We aspire to help our customers better leverage digital solutions to realize their ambitious sustainability targets early, and Joanna brings a wealth of experience to help support this.” Commenting on her appointment, Joanna said: “I am delighted to join AVEVA at such a pivotal time in its sustainability innovation and growth trajectory. I look forward to working with AVEVA teams and customers to continue to grow the sustainability benefits that can be achieved with AVEVA software. I am also keen to work closely with our partners to drive further positive change at scale, since we know addressing the climate crisis will continue to require expanded collaboration.”

AVEVA actively embeds sustainability into its core product strategy with specific capabilities in its software portfolio. AVEVA’s software enables organizations to connect and contextualize key sustainability data with artificial intelligence and human insight, enhancing their agility, resilience, and sustainability to help drive responsible use of the world’s resources. AVEVA’s 2023 Sustainability Progress Report reveals significant progress across all three pillars of the company’s sustainability framework, encompassing product strategy, operations, and culture.