Maina Slumps, Hospitalised In Abuja

Former Chairman of the Defunct Pension Reforms Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina on Tuesday slumped outside his office and has been hospitalised in Abuja Emmanuel Nweke, his Media Assistant in a statement, disclosed that Maina lost his balance while attempting to access the office, fell on the staircase, hit his head, and passed out.

He stressed that the incident was a result of complications arising from an untreated knee injury the former pension reform boss has reportedly been battling. “The incident occurred following complications from an untreated knee injury, which caused him to lose balance and fall, resulting in his head hitting the staircase,” the statement said.