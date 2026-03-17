Maiduguri: Troops, CJTF, Hunters, Residents Repel B’Haram Attack

Troops of the North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) supported by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), hunters, vigilantes and residents have repelled Boko Haram attack on Ajilari and Kofa communities at the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Bormo State capital.

The Boko Haram insurgents who tried to infiltrate Maiduguri, the state capital , attempted to attack the Ajilari and Kofa communities at about 12:20 am when Muslim faithfuls were observing night prayers (Jahajud).

In a swift reaction, the troops of the Operation Hadin Kai supported by CJTF, hunters, vigilantes and residents mobilised to the scene and pursued the insurgents, and they successfully repelled the attackers.

A resident of Ajitilari Community, Abhbakar Bulams said, “at about 12’20 am, when we were observing night prayers, then we started to hear gunfire followed by loud explosions, and people, especially women and children were fleeing the area.”

“Then we started seeing trucks of the military, CJTF, hunters and vigilantes were rushing to the side of the shooting to repelled the attack, we the residents then feel encouraged and started charging our brave soldiers, telling them we are with you and thank you, we successfully repelled the attack,” he said The witness further said; “as I am speaking to you scores of the insurgents were killed while others fled with gunshot wounds, right now their corpses littered all over the trenches”.

Our correspondent who was at the centre of the city, reports that at about 12,06am when they were observing night prayers they started hearing sounds of gunshots and loud explosions.

As at the time of writing this report, there were no official reports from the military or police to confirm numbers of casualties or property damage.