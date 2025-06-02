Maiduguri Residents Demand Relocation Of Barracks Over Security Concerns

Share

Residents of Bale/Galtimari community yesterday asked the Federal Government to relocate the Giwa Barracks from the heart of Maiduguri, citing persistent security threats to lives of the civilians living close to the place.

Addressing a news conference, the Bale Galtimari Consultative Forum Chairman, Zannah Boguma, said the continued location of the barracks in heavily populated areas such as Galtimari, Fori, and others exposes over one million residents to constant danger, as the facility has remained a prime target for Boko Haram fighters.

He said: “Giwa Barracks have over time become a repeated target for attacks by Boko Haram insurgents, with significant incidents recorded in 2014, three separate attacks in 2015, and another in 2019, all aimed at freeing detained insurgents.

“It is therefore in the interest of public safety and strategic military effectiveness that we call on the Federal Government, Defence Headquarters, Nigerian Army, National Security Adviser, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, and the House of Assembly to take urgent and practical steps to relocate Giwa Barracks to the outskirts of Maiduguri, or to any suitably secure location far removed from dense civilian populations.

They said: “This call is not political. It is driven by the need to protect lives, reduce civilian exposure to insurgent attacks, and allow the military to operate in a more controlled and secure environment.”

Boguma added: “Just recently, an explosion occurred within the barracks thankfully, no lives were lost. “However, this incident underscores the grave risk faced daily by over a million residents living around the barracks. “Their lives, property, and peace of mind are under constant threat, simply by virtue of their proximity to a high-value military target.”

