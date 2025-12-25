Maiduguri Mosque Attack: APC Have Failed Nigerians – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Christmas Eve explosion in a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, Borno State, is another sad reminder of the rising insecurity that has become the unfortunate contemporary reality that Nigerians face.

PDP, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Ini Emembong, described the attack as unacceptable, adding that “The irreducible minimum the government should offer its people is the protection of lives and property.”

The party called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to rise to the occasion and stop playing politics with security.

PDP stated that no one should lose his or her life while worshipping God, and warned that if these attacks on places of worship continue unchecked, they will not only violate the constitutional right of Nigerians to freely worship but will also create an atmosphere of fear that threatens the very fabric of the religious society.

“We call on the federal and state governments to take immediate and practical steps to protect our citizens throughout this yuletide season and beyond.

“Nigerians deserve more than empty promises and political rhetoric. We need concrete, actionable security strategies deployed on the ground.

“This escalating insecurity has become unbearable and must be confronted with the urgency and seriousness it deserves,” the party demanded.