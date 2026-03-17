Maiduguri: Kwankwaso Condemns Explosions Attack

The former Governor of Kano State and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has strongly condemned the multiple suicide bombings in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, which reportedly claimed 23 lives and left over 100 others injured.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a fire explosions rocks some parts off Maiduguri, on Monday, March 16.

Speaking on the tragic attack in a press statement issued on Tuesday, Kwankwaso, described the attacks as horrific and a setback to the peace recorded in the state in recent years.

The elder statesman warned that the recent attacks signalled a disturbing resurgence of terrorism in the North-East, calling on the Federal and State governments to take urgent steps to address the security situation and support security agencies in tackling the threat.

He also urged the authorities to provide the necessary resources and support required for security forces to effectively combat terrorist activities.

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“I am deeply saddened by the horrific multiple suicide bombings in Maiduguri, Borno State, which claimed the lives of 23 innocent people and injured over 100 others, as confirmed by the Nigeria Police Force.

“These latest attacks, following other recent incidents in Borno, signal a disturbing resurgence of senseless terrorism that threatens the peace our communities have struggled so hard to rebuild after years of relative calm. This cannot be tolerated.

“Now is not the time for defensiveness or complacency. Our gallant armed forces must be fully empowered to take decisive, proactive action against these enemies of Nigeria.

“The Federal and State governments must leave no stone unturned in providing all necessary resources and support to enable our troops to decisively defeat these terrorist networks.

“My heart goes out to the bereaved families, the injured, and all the people of Borno State.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the government and citizens of Borno during this difficult time,” he said.