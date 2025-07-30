Maiduguri: Health Minister Inaugurates Bolori General Hospital, Presents 10 Ambulances To Medical Facilities

The Minister of Health, Prof Mohammed Ali Pate, has commissioned the Bolori II General Hospital constructed by the administration of Governor Babagana Zulum in Maiduguri, the Bormo State capital.

The 150-bed capacity hospital, which offers specialised maternity and general diagnostic services, has two theatre complexes, a radiography section, a pharmacy, a baby care unit and laboratory facilities.

Speaking before the symbolic tape-cutting, the minister who commended Zulum for transforming what hitherto operated as an infectious diseases facility, said: “Your Excellency, thank you on behalf of all of us, not only here in Borno State, but the entire North East, for this amazing work, transforming this magnificent building into Brigadier Abba Kyari General Hospital here in Bolori II.”

“From what we have heard, it will be a highly impactful effort to help drive maternal mortality, which aligns with the President’s direction.

We will work together with you, but we want to thank you for this, and may God reward you,” Pate stated. In his remarks, Governor Zulum explained that the hospital was remodelled entirely with the construction of additional facilities to serve Bolori II and the surrounding communities that lacked secondary health facilities in their neighbourhood.

The brief ceremony was attended by a former vice president, Amb Babagana Kingibe; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther WalsonJack; Secretary to the Borno State Government, Bukar Tijani, among other senior government officials.