Maiduguri Flood: Zulum Receives Alau Dam Technical Committee Report

The Borno state Government has reiterated its commitment to taking necessary measures to forestall the re-occurrence of the flood disasters that ravaged Maiduguri and the environs.

Governor Babagana Zulum gave this assurance when the Technical Committee on Alau Dam presented their report to him at the Government House, Maiduguri on Monday.

Zulum while reiterating his commitment to proactive measures against the climatic-related disaster assured the committee that the report will be studied to implement its recommendations.

He further directed the leadership of the committee to meet with the Federal Government’s Committee on Assessment of Integrity of all dams to harmonise findings and recommendations.

The Alau Dam Assessment Committee was set by the state government following the breakage of the dam’s dyke with the resultant loss of lives and damage to residential houses and public infrastructure.

The 28-man Assessment Committee led by Abba Garba as chairman submitted its report which contains findings and recommendations.

Governor Zulum expressed gratitude to members of the committee for the efforts which had assisted in containing the catastrophic spillage at the dam.

The Chairman of the Alau Dam Assessment Committee, Abba Garba informed that the committee which comprises multi disciplinary team of experts had in the course of its assignment collected data and conducted interviews on the dam’s design and construction.

