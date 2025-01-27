Maiduguri Flood: NEDC Procures Excavators To Dredge Alau Dam

Share

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has procured a multi-million Naira excavator for the dredging of the collapsed Alau Dam and other waterways and rivers within, Maiduguri, the Bormo state capital and environs.

While inspecting projects executed by the commission in Maiduguri yesterday, the Managing Director of the NEDC, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali said the equipment will be handed over to the Bormo state government for the dredging of the Alau Dam and other waterways in the state.

“You have gone round and seen our interventions, in Bormo state, we also have many such projects in other states of the Northeast.”, these excavators will be handed over to the Bormo state government for the dredging of Alau Dam and other waterways”, Alkali said.

Alkali said “Our interventions are not only in the area floods, but we are also intervening in education and health sectors”

“The NEDC has expanded over N500 million in upgrading Bormo central medical stores under the ” Phhaarma upgrade”. The facility is one of the best in the country and can store drugs under 10 degrees Celsius and can even maintain vaccines and has digital facilities that monitor the movement of the drugs”, Alkali added.

It would be recalled that the Alau Dam in September 2024 was broken and flown its dyes where many lives and property were lost.

The management team were also at the Bormo central stores, DSS quarters, clinics, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric, Eye and Dental hospitals, among other projects executed by the commission.

