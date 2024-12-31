Maiduguri Flood: Committee Receives N28bn Donations

Share

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum yesterday received the report of the Maiduguri Flood Relief Disbursement Committee.

Committee Chairman Baba Bukar Gujibawu said they received a total of N28.2 billion as donations from the federal and state governments, corporate organisations and individuals.

According to him, about N18.08 billion has been distributed to over 101,330 families. Gujbawu said: “The donations we received in cash totalled N28,224,364,263.”

He said the state government donated N10 billion, adding that the committee received donations of drugs, medical supplies, food and other essential items valued at billions of naira.

“The committee also allocated N987 million to assist 7,716 traders in affected markets, N313 million to 814 worship centres, N213 million to 267 private schools, N89.4 million to 1,788 youths who contributed during the flood, and N12.5 million to 22 private clinics,” Gujbawu said.

The committee recommended that the remaining N4.45 billion be used to rehabilitate earth roads in flood-hit areas, including the Gongulong and Old Maiduguri roads. The remaining food and non-food items will be distributed to host communities.

