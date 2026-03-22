Maiduguri Explosions: Shettima Arrives Lagos To Brief Tinubu

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Lagos to brief President Bola Tinubu on his on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in Maiduguri, Borno State, following his recent visit to the region.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Shettima’s visit followed a recent deadly suicide bombing at three Maiduguri locations, which claimed at least 23 lives and injured more than 100 others.

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Speaking on Sunday, in a statement issued on his verified X account, Shettima said his visit to Maiduguri was undertaken at the instance of the President to engage with families and communities affected by recent tragic incidents in the state.

“The Vice President will brief the President on the outcome of his visit to Maiduguri to see families and communities affected by the tragic incidents in Borno State, as well as his on-the-spot assessment of the situation on the ground.

“Thereafter, Vice President @KashimSM is expected to lead serving governors on Sallah homage to the President,” the post read.