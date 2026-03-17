Maiduguri Explosions: ADC Condemns Attack, Urges Tinubu To Take Action

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has strongly condemned the bomb explosion in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, calling on President Bola Tinubu to urgently return to the country and take decisive action to address the worsening security situation.

The opposition party made this remark in a press statement issued on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, in Abuja.

Calling on the President to return to Nigeria, the party stressed that safeguarding lives and property must come before political engagements and diplomatic activities, urging President Tinubu to return without delay and focus on his core responsibility of ensuring the safety of citizens.

According to the party, the incident has once again raised enduring concerns about the state of security in the country.

According to the statement, mere expressions of sympathy and condemnation are no longer sufficient from the government, emphasising that its primary responsibility is to safeguard lives.

It stated, “The African Democratic Congress strongly condemns the bomb blasts that have shaken Maiduguri, Borno State, leaving innocent Nigerians dead and many others injured.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and the people of Maiduguri, a city that has endured more than its fair share of pain over the years. Terrorism anywhere in Nigeria is an attack on all Nigerians. At moments like this, the country must stand together with the people who have been affected.

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“We commend the courage of first responders and security personnel who are working to assist the injured and restore calm. However, this tragic incident also raises persistent questions about the state of security in our country.

“Maiduguri, which in recent years had begun to experience a measure of stability after the darkest days of the insurgency, should not be returning to a situation where coordinated bomb attacks once again threaten the safety of ordinary citizens going about their daily lives.

“Moments like this demand the full and undivided attention of the nation’s leadership. It is therefore troubling that the President is currently outside the country at a time when such a serious attack on national security has occurred.

“At a time when Nigerian soldiers and civilians are being wilfully killed by terrorists, those charged with protecting the country are focused on the politics of self-succession.

“The National Security Adviser is going after opposition figures and calling bandits his ‘brothers,’ while the Minister of Defence is on television planning the APC national convention. This is not leadership. It is a dangerous distraction, and it is costing lives.

ADC continued, “In case this government has forgotten, those being killed by terrorists are not just numbers. Those soldiers being mowed down by bandits are people’s children, husbands, fathers, and family members.

“In any serious country, a devastating security breach would command the full attention of the government. Leaders would return home, address the nation, and take responsibility.

“Instead, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is abroad, exchanging pleasantries with the King and Queen of England while Nigerians mourn and soldiers are being buried.

“Not a word has been spared for the victims or the brave soldiers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of Nigeria. The oath of office is clear: the primary duty of government is the protection of lives, and that duty is certainly not being met by this APC government.

“The protection of lives and property is the most basic responsibility of any government. It cannot be treated as secondary to political distractions or competing priorities.

“The ADC therefore calls on President Tinubu to return immediately to the country and show, for once, that he cares about something beyond politics.

“We also think it is about time that the government began to take full responsibility for every life lost that could have been protected by paying compensation to the families of victims, whether military or civilian.

“Although no amount of money can fully compensate for a lost life, by penalising itself in this way, the government would begin to accept responsibility.”