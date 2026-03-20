Maiduguri Bombings: Don’t Wait For Attacks, Take War To Them –Sultan Tells Military

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on the Nigerian military to adopt a more proactive strategy against terrorist groups in the wake of deadly bombings in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Abubakar made the appeal on Wednesday evening while declaring Friday as Eid el-Fitr, marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The Sultan’s remarks followed Monday’s twin bomb attacks in Maiduguri that killed 23 people and injured more than 100 others.

Explosions were reported at a local market, the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the Post Office flyover in the Borno State capital. Condemning the attacks, the Sultan urged security forces to take the fight directly to terrorist strongholds rather than waiting for attacks to occur. “Take the war to the terrorists where they are. Don’t wait for them to strike before defending or finding remedies.

This you must do so that, as a nation of great people, we can have peace in our country,” he averred. He described the bombings as un-Islamic and emphasised that such acts of violence should not be associated with the teachings of Islam. The Sultan also called on the government to demonstrate strong political will in ensuring the safety of all citizens, regardless of religion or ethnicity.

“The government should summon the political willpower required to provide effective security and safety for all people to stamp out these criminal elements across the country,” he maintained.

Abubakar also appealed to Nigerians to continue promoting peace, unity, and coexistence within their communities, stressing that national development depends on a secure and harmonious society