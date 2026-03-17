Maiduguri Bombings: 23 Dead, 108 Injured As Police Intensify Security

The Police have confirmed the death of No fewer than 23 persons with 108 others injured following multiple bomb explosions that struck parts of Maiduguri, Borno State, on Monday.

The affected locations include the Maiduguri Monday Market, the Post Office Flyover area, and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Spokesperson of the Borno State Police Command, Nahum Daso, while confirming the incident said preliminary investigations indicate that the attacks were carried out by suspected suicide bombers.

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According to him, security operatives, including police tactical units and the military, were swiftly deployed to the scenes. The areas were secured and thoroughly swept by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit to prevent further threats.

Victims of the blasts were immediately evacuated by emergency responders, including the National Emergency Management Agency and the State Emergency Management Agency, to hospitals where they are currently receiving treatment.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Naziru Abdulmaji, also visited the affected sites to assess the situation and commiserate with victims and their families.

Police authorities stated that normalcy has since been restored across the affected areas, with heightened security presence and surveillance to prevent further incidents.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Zulum condemned the attack, describing it as “despicable, cruel and cowardly,” especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

He assured residents that security agencies are on top of the situation and called for increased vigilance, particularly as the Eid period approaches.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with authorities vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice.