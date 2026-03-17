Maiduguri Bombing Unfortunate, Condemnable – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has commiserated with victims of the latest bomb blasts in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, describing the attacks as heinous, condemnable, and unfortunate.

The Speaker said it was unfortunate that the suspected terrorists continued with their destructive activities, especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He stated that it has further confirmed that the terrorists are not only against Islam but also humanity.

While calling for collective efforts towards ending terrorism, banditry, and other crimes in Nigeria, the Speaker urged the security forces to step up action against crimes and criminality.

Speaker Abbas condoled the families of those who died while consoling those injured by the blasts.