Maiduguri Bombing: CDS, COAS Arrive Borno To Monitor Situation

The Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. O.O. Oluyede, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, have arrived in Maiduguri, Borno State, following a triple bomb explosion on Monday evening that claimed 23 lives and left 108 people injured.

New Telegraph reports that Gen. Oluyede and Lt. Gen. Shaibu landed on Wednesday in a white and red-painted jet at the Maiduguri Air Force Base.

On their arrival, the CDS and COAS were received by the Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, the GOC, and other top military officials at the Maiduguri Air Force Base.

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It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu directed the service chiefs to relocate to the state in response to the attacks.

The President said, “I want to make it categorically clear that these acts of terror are the final desperate and frantic attempts by criminals and terrorist elements trying to instil and spread fear, as they are under constant pressure from our brave armed forces and security agencies operating in various theatres.”

He added that he had instructed security chiefs to move to Maiduguri to take charge and ordered emergency agencies to provide care for the injured.

“I have directed security chiefs to move to Maiduguri to take charge of the situation. I have also directed the emergency agencies to provide proper care for the injured,” he stated.