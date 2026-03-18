Maiduguri Bombing: Amaechi Slams Tinubu Govt For Failing To Safeguard Nigerians

Following the bombing in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Monday evening, the former Governor of Rivers and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has accused the President Bola Tinubu-led administration of failing to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by his media office, Amaechi described the Tinubu-led government as “Abysmally incompetent” and lacking the basic leadership skills required to safeguard citizens.

Commiserating with the families of the victims, Amaechi said Nigerians cannot continue to mourn while the government “Lives lavishly and ostentatiously” without taking decisive action to end the country’s insecurity.

Amaechi lamented that the government is ignoring the suffering of Nigerians and failing to take serious action to stop the growing insecurity.

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“This government is killing Nigerians. I repeat, President Tinubu’s government is killing Nigerians, literally destroying lives. He has failed in the most sacred duty of protecting the lives of the citizens of this country.

“The Monday bombings in Maiduguri are not just a tragedy; it is a damning indictment of a leadership that has grown complacent, incompetent, and indifferent to the sufferings and deaths of Nigerians at the hands of ravaging bandits.

“While families mourn and communities live in fear, those in power issue hollow statements and make empty promises. In fact, now, they don’t bother to make promises anymore.

“They just move on as if nothing happened. Tinubu would rather be dining and partying in London while Nigeria burns. They just don’t care!

“How many more lives must be lost before they admit their failure? How many more communities must be shattered and destroyed before they take decisive action?

“Insecurity has become the daily reality of ordinary citizens, and yet the government continues to stumble, unprepared and unwilling to confront the menace with the seriousness it demands.

“Nigerians deserve safety, peace, and dignity, not negligence and continued excuses. If those in power cannot guarantee that, then they have no business clinging to authority. Leadership is not about rhetoric; it is about responsibility, action, and making the right decisions for the good of the people.

“Right now, this government has abandoned that responsibility, and the nation is paying the price.”