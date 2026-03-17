Maiduguri Bomb Explosions Utterly Condemnable – Zulum

The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, has called for calm following the bomb explosions in Maiduguri, the state capital.

New Telegraph reports that several people were reportedly injured after explosions rocked parts of the city on Monday, March 16.

Reacting to the tragic incident, Governor Zulum described the attack as “Utterly condemnable, barbaric and inhumane”.

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The Governor said targeting civilians and places of worship is unacceptable, especially at a time when Muslim faithful are observing acts of devotion.

He extended condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.

Zulum urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, calling on communities to strengthen security awareness in mosques, churches, markets and other public gatherings.

According to him, security agencies have launched investigations to identify and apprehend those responsible for the explosion, assuring residents that those behind the attack will be brought to justice.