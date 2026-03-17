Maiduguri Bomb Explosions Barbaric, Direct Assault On Citizens – Ndume

The Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Sen. Ali Ndume, has condemned the bomb explosions in Maiduguri, describing the attack as barbaric and a direct assault on innocent civilians.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the explosions occurred around the Monday Market axis and near the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), and reportedly claimed several lives and left many others injured.

Reacting to the tragic incident in a press statement issued on Tuesday, the lawmaker, who is currently in Saudi Arabia performing Umrah, expressed deep sorrow over the attack and extended condolences to the Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, families of the victims, and those receiving treatment at UMTH.

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Ndume described the incident as “Barbaric, inhumane, and a direct assault on innocent citizens,” particularly given that it targeted densely populated areas.

He also commended the swift response of security agencies and called for intensified efforts to prevent further attacks.

The senator urged residents across the state to remain vigilant, particularly as the Eid celebrations approach.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and burden on our Governor at this moment. This is a deeply heartbreaking situation for him and for all of us. May Allah grant us comfort, strength, and healing.

“I urge all residents, not only in Maiduguri but across Borno State, particularly in Borno South, to stay alert and report any suspicious activity. We must not let our guard down at this critical time,” he added.