Maiduguri Blasts: Yobe Police Urge Vigilance Ahead Of Sallah

The Nigeria Police Force, Yobe State Command has urged residents to stay calm but remain highly vigilant in the wake of the recent bomb explosions in Maiduguri.

The Command also extended its condolences to the government and people of Borno State, while calling on citizens to be securityconscious, particularly in crowded environments, public spaces, and within their communities.

Speaking after a State Security Council meeting held in Damaturu yesterday, the Yobe State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ado, directed security formations to heighten surveillance across the state.

He instructed Area Command- ers, Divisional Police Officers, tactical units, and intelligence departments to ensure maximum security coverage at worship centres, recreational facilities, public parks, and other strategic locations before, during, and after the Sallah celebrations.

The Command further appealed to residents to promptly report any suspicious persons, objects, vehicles, or motorcycles to the nearest police station, stressing the importance of community cooperation in preventing attacks.

Motorists were also warned against reckless driving during the festive period, while youths were cautioned not to carry dangerous items under the guise of celebration, noting that violators would face the full weight of the law.

In addition, communities were encouraged to strengthen neighbourhood watch efforts and adopt proactive security measures to safeguard lives and property.