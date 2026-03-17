Maiduguri Blasts: Northern Govs Condemn Attack, Call For Urgent Action To End Terror

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has strongly condemned the deadly explosions that rocked Maiduguri on Monday evening, describing the attacks as heinous, barbaric and a direct assault on innocent lives.

The explosions, which reportedly occurred almost simultaneously at the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, the Monday Market Roundabout and the Post Office area, have left many feared dead and several others injured.

In a statement issued in his capacity as Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, extending his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Borno State, particularly families who lost their loved ones.

“This senseless act of violence is not only reprehensible but a cruel attempt to instill fear and disrupt the fragile peace being restored in the North-East.

“It is an attack on our collective humanity and must be condemned in the strongest terms,” the Governor stated.

The NSGF Chairman also sympathized with victims receiving treatment in various hospitals and prayed for their quick recovery, while commending first responders and security agencies for their swift intervention in managing the aftermath of the blasts.

He restated the commitment of the Northern Governors to continue working closely with the Federal Government and security agencies to confront and defeat all forms of terrorism and criminality threatening the peace and stability of the region.

He urged residents to remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding, while cooperating fully with security agencies by providing credible information that could aid ongoing investigations.

“Now, more than ever, we must stand united against forces of terror. Our resolve to secure our region remains unshaken, and together, we shall overcome these cowardly acts,” he added.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident and called for intensified efforts to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice.