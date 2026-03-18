Maiduguri Blast Enough For Tinubu To Cancel UK Visit –Obi

Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Peter Obi, said the twin bomb blast in Maiduguri, Borno State is enough for President Bola Tinubu to cancel his visit to the United Kingdom, visit affected communities and prioritise efforts to safeguard lives.

Obi in a statement on X yesterday, said the tragic events serve as a painful reminder of how far the nation has strayed from the fundamental duty of governance, which is the protection of lives and property. He said:

“The fact that several innocent Nigerians can be killed in multiple coordinated attacks, with over a hundred others injured in vulnerable places like markets and near hospitals, highlights a troubling reality.”

Obi condemned what he called “the silence from our nation in response to such atrocities,” described it as “a disturbing normalisation of insecurity rather than a decisive confrontation with the issue.”

The former Labour Party presidential candidate regretted the pattern of insecurity in the country, noting similar attacks in Kwara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Plateau, Sokoto, Benue, and even within the Federal Capital Territory.

Obi said: “In some regions, such as Katsina, there are alarming reports of communities being coerced into paying a ‘Peace Tax’ to armed groups just to avoid further attacks and ensure their survival.”