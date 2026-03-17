Maiduguri Attack: ‘Nigeria Under Siege,’ Obi Warns Nigerians

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential hopeful,Peter Obi, has described the deadly bomb explosions in Maiduguri, Borno State, as deeply troubling, warning that the country is facing a severe security crisis.

Obi, made this declaration on Tuesday in reaction to the Monday night, March 16, attack on Maiduguri, with several people killed and more than a hundred others injured.

Taking to his social media handle, Obi, former Governor of Anambra State, said the scale of the attacks, particularly in vulnerable locations such as markets and areas near hospitals, underscores the worsening insecurity across the country.

He wrote, “The nation is once again engulfed in grief and outrage following the horrific explosions in Maiduguri, Borno State, yesterday,

“These tragic events serve as a painful reminder of how far we have strayed from the fundamental duty of governance: the protection of lives and property.”

“The fact that several innocent Nigerians can be killed in multiple coordinated attacks, with over a hundred others injured in vulnerable places like markets and near hospitals, highlights a troubling reality.

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“The silence from our nation in response to such atrocities indicates a disturbing normalisation of insecurity rather than a decisive confrontation with the issue.”

He further pointed to a pattern of violence across several parts of the country, including Kwara State, Nasarawa State, Kogi State, Plateau State, Sokoto State, Benue State, and the Federal Capital Territory.

“In some regions, such as Katsina, there are alarming reports of communities being coerced into paying a ‘Peace Tax’ to armed groups just to avoid further attacks and ensure their survival,” he said, referencing developments in Katsina State.

Calling for urgent action, Obi stressed the need for leadership to respond decisively to the crisis.

“These moments test not only our security architecture but also the very essence of leadership. Such a grave national emergency requires immediate presence, attention, and action,” he said.

“It is crucial to cancel any planned trips to visit affected communities in favour of prioritising efforts to safeguard lives.”

He also extended condolences to the victims and their families.

“During this time of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones, as well as those who are injured and fighting to recover. May God grant eternal rest to the departed, comfort the bereaved, and provide strength and healing to all affected.”

Obi warned that the country must urgently change course.

“We cannot continue down this path. Our nation must rise to protect its citizens with urgency, responsibility, and compassion.”

“A New Nigeria is Possible.”