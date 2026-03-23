Maiduguri And The Value Of Human Life

On the evening of March 16, 2026, as families in Maiduguri prepared to eat their evening meal, a series of coordinated suicide bombings ripped through the city.

The attacks struck the Monday Market axis, the post office corridor, the entrance to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, and the Kaleri area, leaving at least 23 people dead and 108 others injured. But these were not name- less statistics.

They were traders closing for the day, students making their way home, patients and visitors gathered near a hospital gate, and ordinary residents trying to navigate an already strained city. Yet as so often happens, their humanity was swiftly compressed into a chilling headline: “at least 23 killed, over 100 injured.”

In the hours that followed, images of mangled bodies, shattered stalls, and grieving families filled television screens and social media feeds. The official response was equally familiar: statements of condemnation, routine briefings, and then a swift return to business as usual.

President Bola Tinubu’s team, preparing for a highprofile state visit to the United Kingdom, described as Nigeria’s first in 37 years, pressed on with the itinerary. Diplomacy matters, and no serious argument denies that. But symbolism matters too.

When a major terrorist attack does not interrupt the choreography of elite power, citizens feel overlooked and undervalued, sending a painful message about what, and who, truly counts. That message becomes even more unsettling when viewed through the lens of geography and class.

Maiduguri is not just another city; it is the epicentre of a long insurgency and a frontline community that has endured repeated waves of violence for years. The victims of the recent nasty attacks were not captains of industry, political heavyweights, or members of Nigeria’s protected elite.

They were mostly ordinary people in the North-East, far from the country’s principal centres of privilege and power. That distance matters. It shapes how quickly outrage rises, how long attention lasts, and how forcefully the state is compelled to respond.

The uncomfortable truth is that violence in places like Maiduguri is too often absorbed as routine national tragedy, whereas a comparable attack in Abuja, Lagos or Port Harcourt would likely provoke a deeper political shock and a more sustained national reckoning.

T h a t d i s p a r i t y is precisely why Nigeria must build a public ethic and a policy culture that treat every life as equal in worth, whether lost in the shadow of power or far from it regardless of ethnicity, religion or class.

People experiencing poverty in the North-East are treated as collateral in a war that has dragged on for too long, while the privi- leges of the political elite re- main untouched.

The state asks ordinary Nigerians to bear the burden of inse- curity, but seldom asks the powerful to surrender even symbolic convenience in solidarity with them. This hierarchy is reinforced by language. Victims in places like Maiduguri become “residents,” “casualties,” and “the injured.”

Their names, livelihoods, and family stories disappear almost immediately. When tragedy strikes the elite or the well-connected, the narrative changes. The dead become full people again: professionals, parents, pillars of their community.

In Maiduguri, individuality dissolves into arithmetic. That is what made the attack more than an act of terror. It became a revelation of something deeper in Nigeria’s public culture: our growing tolerance for unequal grief.

The greater scandal is not only that bombs could still explode in the symbolic centre of Nigeria’s counterinsurgency campaign. It is that the deaths of ordinary people now enter national consciousness as familiar numbers, briefly mourned, bureaucratically processed, and then absorbed into the noise of governance.

Maiduguri occupies an uneasy place in the Nigerian imagination. It is cen- tral because it has been the epicentre of Boko Haram’s insurgency and the theatre of the country’s military response.

Yet it is also treated as peripheral, as though its suffering were a regional condition rather than a national emergency. The latest bombings shattered any fragile illusion that the city had fully emerged from the worst years of jihadist violence.

Dr Peterside is the author of 2 new bestselling books, Leading in a Storm and Beneath the Surface