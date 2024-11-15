Maiduguri Airport Commences International Flight Operations January 2025

Share

The General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri, is set to commence full international operations by January 1, 2025.

This comes as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, led other delegates on a one-day work visit to the facility in Maiduguri airport, Borno State, Nigeria.

The airport facilities are being upgraded to enhance connectivity for the North East Zone and strengthen Maiduguri’s role in international air travel and cargo transportation.

During the meeting, Governor Babagana Zulum lauded Keyamo’s performance in the country’s aviation since his appointment by President Bola Worry Tinubu.

Governor Zulum reaffirmed the Borno State Government’s commitment to collaborating fully with the Federal Government to ensure the successful launch of operations on January 1, 2025.

On his part, Keyamo emphasised the importance of the project as a symbol of growth and resilience for the region, noting that the General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport is poised to be the first fully operational international airport in the North East Zone.

