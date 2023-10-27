Maiden Edition Of Orisun Yoruba Music Awards Holds In November

The stage is set for the maiden edition of Maiden Orisun Yoruba Music Awards (OYOMA) scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the prestigious Ife Resorts and Hotels, Ile Ife, Osun State, under the watchful eyes of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Adegeye Ogunwusi CON (OJAJA ll) Ooni’risa of Ile Ife.

An initiative of +ive Image Global Ltd, the award, according to the organisers, was born out of the need for the protection and constant propagation of Yoruba Music Culture and Values against the backdrop of aggressive cultural imperialism that is fast encroaching the African continent.

“Today, it is agreed Yoruba music has popularised the Cultural Values and heritage of the people at home and in the diaspora. It is also argued that music constitutes an important medium through which Yoruba Culture and Values have been sustained in the face of the aggressive Cultural imperialism that is fast encroaching the African Continent.

Hence, the introduction of our pet project; Orisun Yoruba Music Awards (OYOMA),” the organisers stated in a Press Release jointly signed by OYOMA President, Baoku Moses, and Chairman Org. Committee, Amb. Muyiwa Osinaike, FDGN. According to the statement, there are seven categories considered by the Organising Committee for this maiden edition.

These are: Juju Music, Fuji Music, Apala Music, Waka Music, Ifa Music, Christian Gospel Music, and Muslim Gospel Music. “To this end, the Awards Committee has decided to source for four nominees in each category. For the first edition, Awards will be given to the musician of the year in each category.

On the criteria for winning, Osinaike said that nominated musician shall canvas for votes through dedicated portals online, adding that Recognition Awards will be given to The Good Women Choir, Ibadan; Iya’Laduke; and Evangelist Bola Are.

“Finally, we will be dedicating all categories to icons and leg- ends of Yoruba Music industry as endowment. The awards ceremony will feature performances from various artist, comedy and short skits,” he further stated.