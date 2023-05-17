Maiden edition of Ayan-Agalu Festival set to hold in Canada

Organiser of The Drum Festival and award scheduled to take place at Fuzion Banquet Hall, Toronto, Canada, in July, has announced plans to confer an award of excellence to renowned journalist, publisher and chairman, Ovation Media Group, Dele Momodu, in recognition of his doggedness and commitment to the development of the media in the country. Segun Akanni, publisher of The Drum Online International Media In- corporation and organiser of the festival, said the award is in recognition of his tremendous contributions to the growth and development of print and digital journalism in Nigeria. “You have been flying the flag of transparent, unbiased, neutral and un- diluted news reportage since the establishment of your medium and you are one of the personalities to be honoured during the festival,” Akanni said. Speaking on the Drum Festival (Ayan-Agalu Festival), Akanni said part of the focus and mandate of Drum Online Media Inc is a desire for an African cultural renaissance and promotion hence the organization’s plan and preparation to showcase one of Africa’s and Nigeria’s most presti- gious cultural festivals known as The Drum Festival (Ayan-Agalu Festival). Some of the activities lined up for the festival include procession across Toronto-Mississauga, lecture on the event’s theme, arts exhibition, drum competition, presentation of award of excellence among others.