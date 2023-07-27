Maiden Edition Of Ayan-Agalu Festival Set To Hold In Canada

The richness of African culture in drums, music, dance and other displays will take centre stage as the maiden edition of the Ayan-Agalu Festival (Drum Festival) with the theme, Rejigging Yoruba Cultural Heritage as Catalyst for National and International Unity, Progress and Development.

The Ayangalu Example, holds tomorrow, Friday, July 28, at Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Convener of the prestigious and epoch-making cultural fiesta, Prince Segun Akanni, said there will be a lot of side attractions during the festival where tourists and visitors will be entertained and exposed to the rich African cultural heritage.

He assured that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to receive both local and international guests and to celebrate the cultural fiesta amidst pomp and fanfare.

“Arrangements have been put in place to welcome cultural aficionados and tourists from all over the world who will attend the inaugural edition of the Drum Festival in Canada,” he said.

Akanni said the richness of African culture in drums, music, dance and other displays will be showcased during the festival.

The convener disclosed eminent personalities expected to grace the occasion include the Prime Minister of Canada, Mr Justin Trudeau; Premier of Ontario, Hon Doug Ford; Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State; Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Adeyeye (Ojaja III), Ooni of Ife; Oba Saheed Ademola, Elegushi of Ikate land; Hon. Gerry Weiner, former Canadian Immigration Minister and Secretary of State for Canada, Federal and Provincial Ministers, Mayor of Brampton, Mayor Patrick Brown, the Mayor Of Mississauga, Mayor Bonnie Crombie, the Mayor of Toronto, Mayor Olivia Chow, as well as key government functionaries from Canada, Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Benin Republic and other African countries.

According to Akanni, activities lined up for the event include a festival procession in Ontario, lecture presentations, a display of drum performances, an art exhibition, a fashion show and an award presentation among other culturally captivating sideshows.

However, the grand finale will be preceded by some exciting pre-festival activities and some awesome places of attraction will be visited as part of post-festival activities.

He also said that an important highlight of the event is the presentation of the African Festival Award to individuals and monarchs who have over the years, distinguished themselves in their respective fields of human endeavors such as Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State; Oba Saheed Ademola; Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin; Hon. Gerry Weiner; Chief Raymond Dokpesi (to be honoured with a posthumous award); veteran journalist and publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu; the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa; Chairman, Lagos State Parks and Garages, LASPG, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya; founder of American Polytechnic of Nigeria (APN), Dr. Oludare Akande; Chief Lawal Quadri Obawole, and a host of other awardees.